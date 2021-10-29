LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local livestock farm wants to recycle your leftover jack-o'-lanterns.
Las Vegas Livestock has been recycling old Halloween pumpkins for more than 20 years. The farm uses the pumpkins to feed pigs and chickens.
"Pigs love it. They really like their pumpkins. Especially if they've been sitting out for a while and they're not so hard, that's perfect," said James Combs, co-owner of Las Vegas Livestock. "We just think it's a great, sustainable solution for your Jack-O'-Lanterns. Instead of throwing them in the landfill, bring them and feed the pigs."
There are already multiple pumpkin collection bins around the valley:
- JW Marriott Las Vegas, 221 N. Rampart Blvd.
- UNLV Rebel Recycling Center, 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy.
- Master Gardener Orchard, 4600 Horse Dr.
- Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way.
The bins can be accessed all day, and the event runs until Friday, Nov. 5.
Las Vegas Livestock says to not discard moldy pumpkins in the bins. Any paint, wax and trash is asked to be removed as much as possible.
