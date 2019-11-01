LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Have your Halloween pumpkins started to rot? Don't throw them away! You can provide food to pigs and chickens by recycling them.
From Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, Las Vegas Livestock will provide collection bins at locations across the valley for the public to recycle their Jack-O'-Lanterns. The unwanted pumpkins will be fed to the farm's pigs and chickens.
The collection bins can be found at the below locations:
- UNLV Rebel Recycling Center, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway
- Master Gardener Orchard, 4600 Horse Drive
- Cal-Ranch Store, 232 N. Jones Boulevard
Organizers ask that you only bring pumpkins an Jack-O'-Lanterns. No trash or wax.
