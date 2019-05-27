LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Kids in Las Vegas will get a chance to play soccer with some pros.
Las Vegas Lights players will hold a free clinic for kids before Las Vegas faces Orange County in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup, according to a release from the team.
All kids ages 5 through 12 attending the Lights' match on Wednesday at Cashman Field will have the opportunity to be a part of the As Easy As ABC Clinic presented by ABC Hyundai, the release said.
Lights players will lead the activities on the pitch, leading children through drills where they’ll teach them what it takes to be a professional soccer player, the release said.
Check-in for the clinic will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Cashman Field’s Zappos Gate, with the clinic scheduled to take place from 6 to 7 p.m., the release said.
