LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Lights Football Club named U.S. Soccer legend Eric Wynalda its new technical director and head coach Wednesday.
The move comes four days after the minor-league soccer team ended its inaugural season.
“Honored and humbled to become a part of the Las Vegas Lights FC family - it’s a club with great ambition. Personally, Las Vegas was home for me for many years - to have the chance to come back and build something in the city I love is truly a unique opportunity," Wynalda said in a release.
Wynalda has a storied playing career. He was named the U.S. Soccer Federation's 1990s' Player of the Decade, and became the first American to start in three World Cups (1990, 1994 and 1998). He was the U.S. Men's National Team's all-time leading goal scorer when he retired and he was inducted into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame in 2004, the team said in a release.
After playing European league, he began his MLS career in 1996 and scored the first-ever goal in league history. He also played in Mexico for Liga MX club Leon FC.
His coaching career began in 2012 with Cal FC. and later coached NASL's Atlanta Silverbacks. He's also worked for ESPN, Fox Sports and has hosted his own show on Sirius XM, the Lights said.
“Lights FC has big aspirations. And today’s announcement further signifies our commitment to create a professional soccer club that aspires to both make Las Vegas proud while becoming the next great American soccer success story,” Las Vegas Lights FC Owner and CEO Brett Lashbrook said. “We are incredibly thankful for the community’s support in our inaugural season, but our expectations in year two must be raised higher. Eric joining Lights FC is a testament to the type of club we’ve built in year one.”
Wynalda lived in Las Vegas for seven years following his playing career. He is tri-lingual and speaks English, Spanish & German, according to the Lights.
