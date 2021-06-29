LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Think you're the valley's best FIFA player? The Las Vegas Lights FC wants to see what you got.
The soccer team has announced the first e-sports showcase under the LVFC title.
The tournament is free to enter and all ages are welcome. It will feature competitions in FIFA '21 and Rocket League.
For more information on the rules and tournament info visit: https://www.ugc.gg/events/lv-lights/
