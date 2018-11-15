LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Lights F.C. announced the team would host open tryouts at Cashman Field on Dec. 15.
According to the team, Lights F.C. manager and technical director Eric Wynalda will be at the tryouts to observe "the skills and talent of those hopeful to become a part of the Lights roster in the 2019 USL Championship."
Registration is open at LightsFC.com/Tryouts and costs $25 in advance to signup, the team said. The cost goes up to $50 for those who wait to register the day of.
Tryouts are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and throughout the day, players will be whittled down through the morning sessions to a final showcase showdown at 4 p.m., according to the Lights. Each participant is required to wear a white shirt and to bring their own cleats and shin guards.
Fans may attend the tryouts since they will be open to the public, the team said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.