LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local library hosted Soul of Kwanzaa on Sunday, featuring African music and dance and honoring community leaders.
Kwanzaa begins on Dec. 26 and is celebrated for seven days. The event went over the seven candles of Kwanzaa, talking about community, purpose, love and faith.
The event's organizer Chimini-Yoka Branch said she has made Kwanzaa a part of her yearly routine since she was a young girl.
"I feel like I’m a little 11-year-old girl all over again, who gets to see people dance and be happy. And it just makes me feel like really, really happy to see everyone so beautiful and the colors," Branch said. "Just celebrating them being themselves it makes me feel great."
The event also honored local community leaders.
