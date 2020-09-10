LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas area libraries will have special hours for students grade levels kindergarten to college.
The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District will open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday beginning September 14. The early hours will strictly be for students and a valid school ID or proof of enrollment will be required to enter.
Any student 10 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Older students have the option to have a parent or guardian present.
Students will have access to free WiFi and open seating for socially distant learning.
“Distance learning is putting unique demands on students and their families,” said Fred James, acting executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. “Our mission is to provide a range of solutions that give parents and kids the tools they need to be successful in this new learning environment. Teens and college-bound young people who don’t have a computer or WiFi at home may even elect to stay past 10 a.m. to log into their classes and complete their school day from the library.”
Libraries across the district are offering several resources to promote student success. Resources include STEM based programs, online and physical materials to assist with homework, and tutoring.
To learn more about library programs visit LVCCLD.org/Limitless-Learning.
Library branches will continue to welcome the general public during normal business hours beginning at 10 a.m..
