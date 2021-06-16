LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is celebrating its annual Summer Challenge reading program with a new Las Vegas Lights FC Library card.
Beginning Wednesday, Clark County residents will be able to claim their own Lights FC card at any Las Vegas-Clark County Library District branch.
The card features a new design showing off the team's neon blue, yellow, and pink team colors against a black background. The teams' name is also featured on the front.
“We invite the public to discover the power of a library card with our new Las Vegas Lights FC card,” said Kelvin Watson, executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. “You can show your team pride with a Las Vegas Lights card in your wallet and use it to unlock thousands of free books, movies, music, online learning tools, and educational resources for kids, teens, and adults."
New cardholders can start the sign-up process online at LVCCLD.org, or at their nearest library, where they will present a current photo I.D. and proof of address. Current cardholders who wish to trade in their existing card for a Las Vegas Lights card may do so at their nearest Library District branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.