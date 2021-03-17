LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada is re-opening to offer in-person support groups and services.
Some groups will continue to meet via Zoom, the Center said in a Wednesday announcement.
“We did our best this past year as many of our support groups were able to meet online and as restrictions eased, we did socially distanced events outside in our parking lot,” Nicole McNee, The Center’s volunteer and senior programs manager. “Bringing back in-person opportunities is the best way to serve and grow members.”
The Center provides resources and programming for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals and underserved populations. It plans to host several regular events upon re-opening:
- Olas LV is a social LGBT Latin Collective that meets on Fridays at 6:15 p.m.
- Black Queer Men of Las Vegas, BQMLV, is a support group whose focus is to address unique issues of gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning-identifying Black men in America. The group holds bi-weekly meetings.
- March 22 to 26 is National LGBT Health Awareness Week. The Center is working with a health agency to offer free information in the lobby each day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
- On March 28, the Dine Thru will continue. The Dine Thru is a monthly event in which a local restaurant provides one free meal to registrants.
- On March 28, support group FLUX will sponsor Las Vegas White & Silver event at The Center, to kick-off off Trans Day of Visibility.
- Full Spectrum will start on May 4. Full Spectrum is a weekly topic-driven discussion group via Zoom for anyone 35 years and older. The group covers several topics including religion, positive affirmations and dating challenges.
- The Switch Closet is open by appointment only every Thursday and Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. The free service provides clothing and cosmetics.
Visitors must continue to adhere to COVID-19 protocols by wearing a mask and social distancing. The Center is located at 401 S. Maryland Parkway.
