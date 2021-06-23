LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Leaders from the city of Las Vegas broke ground on a new park in the northeast valley on Wednesday.
This new park will cater to the community in the area who loves horses. It's near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue, close to the Las Vegas Wash.
The new four-acre park will have an equestrian theme, lighted horse arena, playground, soccer field and a trailhead for the Las Vegas Wash trail.
Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said the horse-theme for the park came from community input.
"Adjacent to the park, we do have a community that is horse-zoned. Many weekends, you can come drive through and you'll see people on their horses kind of just commuting through this area, so I think that the need is here, they wanted that amenity added," she said.
Councilwoman Diaz said they're hoping to open the park in the fall of 2022.
