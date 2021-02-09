LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In the middle of Black History Month, community leaders in Las Vegas are working to close the homeownership gap in Southern Nevada.
According to U.S. Census data, a significant gap exists between Black and Caucasian households nationally, and especially in Southern Nevada.
Today leaders announced the Coalition to Make Homes Possible.
"We're looking to increase Black wealth in our community through homeownership by helping 25,000 Black families buy their homes in Southern Nevada," Shanta Patton, the Regional Vice President of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers said.
The Coalition is organized by multiple community partners, including tech-based real estate company "Homie" and The National Association of Real Estate Brokers.
There's a free class on Feb. 27 to help people learn how to access up to $25,000 in down payment assistant programs.
The class also offers one-on-one housing coaching.
You can register for the free class here.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor said this is a necessary step to help educate the community on what it takes to become a homeowner.
"The problem is the lack of information. You know, they might have enough financial stability, but not have enough education and understanding that they can follow through with, you know, putting down the down payments," Agholor said. "I didn't even know the down payment proceedings. I'm lucky enough to have a team that helps me, but not everybody has that."
