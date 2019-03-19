LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas lawyer pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to sharing a cell phone with an inmate Tuesday, according to Las Vegas District Court.
Alexis Plunkett pleaded guilty to possession of a portable telecommunication device by a prisoner, a class D felony, according to court officials.
Conditions of her plea state that Plunkett cannot practice law in Nevada and cannot post on social media.
Additionally, the state agreed that no new charges would be filed against Plunkett in current cases.
Plunkett must serve a minimum one year in prison on the charges and could serve up to four years behind bars, according to state law.
Plunkett could get out of prison before her scheduled sentencing if she posted a $40,000 bail. If Plunkett posted bail, she would be required to wear an ankle bracelet, according to court officials.
Las Vegas police arrested Alexis Plunkett on charges of attempting to bribe a witness to influence testimony and attempting to dissuade a person from testifying on March 5.
In January, Plunkett was investigated for threats to have an inmate killed. In a text chain between Plunkett and five other lawyers, she said she worked for multiple gang members and said she wanted to have Andrew Arevalo killed.
In November, prosecutors re-opened a case against Plunkett in which she's accused of allowing inmates, including Arevalo, use her cell phone while in custody. Camera recordings also caught Plunkett sharing candy, lip balm, and kisses with Arevalo, according to court documents.
Plunkett was scheduled to appear in court for sentencing May 14 at 8:30 a.m.
