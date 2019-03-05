LAS VEGAS -- A Las Vegas lawyer previously accused of sharing a phone with her inmate boyfriend was arrested Tuesday.
Las Vegas police arrested Alexis Plunkett on charges of attempting to bribe a witness to influence testimony and attempting to dissuade a person from testifying.
In January, Plunkett was investigated for threats to have an inmate killed. In a text chain between Plunkett and five other lawyers, she says she works for multiple gang members and says she wants to have Andrew Arevalo killed.
In November, prosecutors re-opened a case against Plunkett in which she's accused of allowing inmates, including Arevalo, use her cell phone while in custody. Camera recordings also caught Plunkett sharing candy, lip balm, and kisses with Arevalo, according to court documents.
Plunkett was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.