LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas law firm has filed a lawsuit accusing four baby food manufacturers and three grocery store distributors of producing and selling baby food that contains high levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury.
According to a news release, law firm Eglet Adams and Kemp Jones filed the lawsuit in Clark County District Court on behalf of seven minors and their guardians who purchased or consumed toxic baby food.
The release states that the defendants named in the suit are Beech-Nut Nutrition Inc. (Beech), Hain Celestial Group Inc. (Hain) known by its brand name earth’s Best Organic, Gerber Products Co Inc. and Nurture Inc. known by its brand name Happy Baby. Along with Clark County supermarkets Mariana Enterprise doing business as Mariana’s Supermarkets, and La Bonita Grocery and Meat Market.
The law firm says that the complaint cites a report released by the United States House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, the report, titled “Baby Foods Are Tainted with Dangerous Levels of Arsenic, Lead, Cadmium, and Mercury” reportedly found that several brands of baby food sold in the United States contained unsafe levels of toxic heavy metals, including those sold by the Defendants, according to the law firm.
According to the law firm, "the report states that the presence of toxic heavy metals which have been classified by the Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization as being dangerous to human health, have no established health benefit and can lead to illness, impairment and in high doses, death. These effects are further exacerbated in the vulnerable bodies and brains of babies and children and can result in untreatable and permanent brain damage. This can lead to reduced intelligence and behavioral problems like a substantial decrease in IQ points, diminished future economic productivity, and increased risk of future criminal and antisocial behavior."
The lawsuits allege that the "plaintiffs were exposed to, saw, read, and understood defendants’ respective representations and omissions regarding the safety of their baby food and relied upon the companies’ misrepresentation of the lack of harmful ingredients which led them to purchasing only the baby food products of these brands due to their belief that they did not contain elevated levels of toxic heavy metals. The lawsuit further states that had the Plaintiffs been aware that the Defendants’ brands of baby food contained elevated levels of toxic heavy metals they would not have purchased them."
Attorneys say that the plaintiffs are seeking medical damages, compensatory damages, punitive damages, all attorneys’ fees and costs and any further relief that the court deems just and appropriate "due to the wrongful conduct of the defendants."
A copy of the full complaint can be read HERE.
