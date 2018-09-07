LAS VEGAS (FOX5) There have been 16 traffic-related deaths in Nevada in the past week, but in the past two few weeks, officials said reckless driving and DUI crashes have plagued the Las Vegas valley.
Police have been urging drivers not to get behind the wheel while drunk or high, but officials said it keeps happening often.
According to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, in 2017, one-third of the fatalities in Clark County involved impairment.
On Friday, law enforcement officers from the Nevada Highway Patrol, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and North Las Vegas Police came together with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety to take a stand against impaired and reckless driving.
“Tickets aren’t changing driving behavior all the time and we can’t catch every single drunk driver,” LVMPD Traffic Captain Nick Farese said. “I take this personally, this is my community. I live in this community, I have a family in this community and it could just as easily be my family and my friends that are doing absolutely nothing wrong, except traveling from point A to point B impacted by this.”
Anyone who suspects impaired driving or sees reckless driving on the roads was urged to call 911 or *NHP on the highway.
This is very untrue. I was hit today at 350pm and the driver was high I called police and they would not come to help me
