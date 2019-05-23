LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police agencies across the state and the community came together Thursday night to honor officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Since 1861, 134 officers have either died or been killed in Nevada, 51 of those officers were from southern Nevada.
"Its important for us to provide that solace or calm for the families and that they didn't [die] in vain," said Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.
The name of each officer was read out loud to families, friends and community members. There was a white rose placed in a vase for each name.
Corrections Officer Kyle Eng was one of the names read on Thursday. He died last July after he got into a fight with an inmate. The Department of Public Safety Chief Michelle Freeman said Eng wrote on his application he always dreamed of working in law enforcement.
He made his dream come true when he was 51-years-old. Eng died about two months after graduating from the police academy.
"It's honestly beautiful to have so much support from what we call our blue family and it's just an honor to be here," said Eng's daughter Alyssa Eng.
Alyssa was there with her sister, children and several other family members.
"He was just our Superman; he always came to our rescue whenever we needed him," she said.
"Anyone's rescue, not just us," said her sister Alexa.
On Thursday, ten children of active-duty Metro officers were awarded the Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship fund was created in honor of Beck and Soldo who were ambushed while eating lunch.
Each of the ten children selected received $5,000. The money is to help with tuition fees and books related to their college or vocational education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.