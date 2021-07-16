LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas is set to launch "The Arrow," a free shuttle service connecting the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center to several essential service sites across the valley.
Some of these sites include the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, Clark County Social Services, Social Security Administration, Legal Aid of Southern Nevada, NV Job Connect, Southwest Medical, Goodwill Career Center and Nevada DMV.
The City of Las Vegas will launch this service on Tuesday, July 20th.
The two-route service will run seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The first and last stops each day will be at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center.
