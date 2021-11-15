LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In 2022, Las Vegas will issue its 5 millionth wedding license. Before that happens, the city is launching a new campaign to bring in more tourists looking to tie the knot.
The "Forever Happens Here" campaign will showcase the different options available to couples, from Las Vegas attractions to decadent services in hotel chapels. It also points out that Clark County has no extended wait time for marriage licenses.
The campaign is being run by the county Clark County clerk, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce.
The LVCVA said Las Vegas's 5 millionth wedding will be celebrated with giveaways and other festivities in January or February.
