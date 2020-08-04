LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A downtown landlord said he found roaches, rats and maggots all over his house after his tenants left. He said the smell was unbearable, and was shocked to know children were living inside.
Eddie Lucero who owns the home on 10th Street near Charleston Boulevard said he threw up when he walked inside.
"I said look, this is a health issue. There are children that have been abandoned, there is no food, bare-footed, dirty, rotten food all over the place", said Lucero.
The tenants moved in nearly one year ago. Once the coronavirus pandemic hit, Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an eviction moratorium and that's when Lucero said the renters stopped paying.
"Governor Sisolak said you cannot evict renters, period. They started missing rent here and there. I worked with them. I gave them forms so they can apply for Section 8, for welfare, for food stamps, any aid they could get. That's all I could do", Lucero said.
Lucero said he went to the constable, filed a health hazard and destruction of property report. The tenants left three days later.
He said Child Protective Services were called in, along with animal control. He said he was shocked to see anyone living in those conditions.
He said he believes it will cost about $20,000 to fix his home but he's unemployed and hasn't received his benefits.
"I don't have unemployment. I have filed for it and still haven't heard from them. I have no money coming in but the mortgage still needs to be paid", Lucero said.
Instead, he's going to clean the home and try to sell it.
If it was that bad, that stuff started long before the Chinese virus hit town.
