LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas landlord is accused of shooting a tenant in a dispute over unpaid rent earlier this month in the west valley.
According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the landlord, Sildem Gandy, 69, made a call to 911 after the Dec. 11 shooting in the 5500 block of Gipsy Lane, near Alta Drive and Decatur Boulevard.
The report notes that Gandy reportedly told dispatch to "come and arrest me now, I just killed that (expletive). I just shot him and he's laying on the floor. I used a handgun and it's sitting in the safe."
According to police, Gandy told officers that he had rented a room to the victim, identified as Thomas Reddy, a few months ago and the man stopped paying rent.
Gandy told officers that he was in the process of evicting Reddy when he "was going crazy," so Gandy said he "went nuts."
Police located Reddy within the residence with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the report. He suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, one to his left wrist, one to his left thigh and one to his chin.
Reddy was transported to University Medical Center where he remained in critical condition at the time of the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.