LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A highly-anticipated high-speed rail between Las Vegas and Los Angeles will be delayed due to COVID-19.
Brightline senior vice president of corporate affairs Ben Porritt confirmed that the company will delay seeking bonds for the project until 2022. Originally, Brightline was seeking state-based private activity bonds in 2021 to go forward with the project.
"We are working with a number of partners and have great support in Nevada and California. COVID has impacted just about everyone, including our cooperating agencies, and as a result we’ve shifted our timeline for this request to 2022," Porritt said.
"Private activity bonds are a great way to enable private sector investment to modernize America’s passenger rail infrastructure at both the federal and state level and we expect they will play a meaningful role in the success of this project," Porritt continued.
The project will mark Brightline's first corridor outside Florida and the second privately funded express intercity passenger service in the nation, according to the company.
