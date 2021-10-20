LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Justice Court has received thousands of dollars in a grant to develop its Driving Under the Influence Treatment Court program.
Clark County released a statement Wednesday detailing the intended use of $58,951 awarded to the court by the Nevada Department of Public Safety. It will provide for hiring a Specialty Courts Coordinator for the DUI Treatment Court program.
The Specialty Courts Coordinator screens defendants to ensure they meet program criteria, and oversees management of services through community and partner organizations.
“Our goal is to identify those who have substance abuse disorders as an underlying cause for their involvement in the criminal justice system and to decrease the number of DUI repeat offenders. The program is both challenging and rewarding to those who complete it and graduate and has a great track record of success," said Judge Cynthia Cruz.
Clark County's statement said the program was redesigned in July of 2019 to meet national DUI Treatment Court standards. Its main objective is to move impaired drivers who have more than one DUI arrest into treatment programs to help break their DUI recidivism.
Last year, 68 people participated in the program with a retention rate of 73% and recidivism rate of 1%. Those who fail the program are sentenced to their jail sentence.
