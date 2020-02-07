LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas man Ray Brown was found of guilty of murder in the first degree with a weapon Friday afternoon. The jury's verdict was life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Jurors found Brown guilty of the April 2016 murder of 24-year-old liquor store clerk Matthew Christensen.
Brown was seen on surveillance video shooting and killing Christensen after Christensen could not open the store safe during an attempted robbery.
During the initial investigation, the pregnant store manager told authorities that Christensen refused identify her as the sole keeper of the safe combination.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Brown's sentencing will be April 1 at 8 a.m.
So now in this society you can commit murder and get out of jail after serving some time. What a joke. What a messed up justice system. This is why we have so much crime in this country..................
