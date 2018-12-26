LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- District Judge Stefany Miley was arrested over the weekend on a domestic battery charge after she was accused of hitting her adult son, records show.
According to court records, Miley was arrested and charged on Dec. 22 for one count of domestic battery. The case was filed under her maiden name, Tewell, in Las Vegas Municipal Court.
Police said officers responded about 9:40 p.m. Saturday to a home on the 2300 block of Malaga Peak Street, near Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway.
She and her adult son got into an argument before she allegedly hit him, police said.
Miley, who has served on the bench since 2005, had not entered a plea in the case as of Wednesday afternoon, according to records, but posted bail on Sunday.
The judge hired attorney David Chesnoff in the case.
“We are pleased to be assisting Judge Miley who intends on vigorously defending against these mere allegations,” Chesnoff's office said in a statement.
Metro police spokesman Officer Jay Rivera said the charge is a misdemeanor, but a mandatory arrest.
Miley is due to appear in court on Jan. 22.
FOX5 last reported on Miley as she oversaw a controversial 1 October lawsuit.
