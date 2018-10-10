NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (FOX) - A North Las Vegas killer will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.
A judge sentenced Shawn Lynn Glover, 32, to life without the chance of parole for first degree murder with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
Police said Glover was inside a home in the 4000 block of Smokey Fog Avenue, near Walnut Road and Centennial Parkway, about noon on Jan. 1, 2016. Glover got into an altercation with another person before gunshots were heard.
Glover fled the area before police arrived, police said. There were also people inside the home at the time. Witnesses said Glover and the victim, 44-year-old Patrick Fleming, knew each other.
In addition to his life sentence, the judge added a consecutive sentence of four to 15 years for the use of a deadly weapon. He was credited for the two and a half years he's already served in prison, but it won't impact his a release date, because there won't be one. He was also ordered to pay $20,303.27 in restitution, plus $28 in fees.
Glover was arrested on Jan. 4, 2016, in the 2200 block of North Rancho Drive. He was taken into custody without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.