LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas judge has ordered former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III to appear in court Monday after learning he missed a required alcohol test while on house arrest following a fatal crash he's accused of causing.
Ruggs' lawyers told Judge Suzan Baucum that he "self-tested" negative shortly after missing a call for a breath test last week.
Ruggs could face a return to jail. He's currently free on $150,000 bail, electronic monitoring and four-times-a-day alcohol checks while facing felony DUI charges that carry mandatory prison time.
The fiery Nov. 2 crash killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog Max.
Records show Ruggs owns a $1.1 million home not far from where the crash occurred.
He’s due for a preliminary hearing of evidence Dec. 16 on two felony charges of driving under the influence causing death or serious injury that could get him at least two years of mandatory prison time each if he's convicted, and as much as 40 years. He faces two additional felony reckless driving counts and a misdemeanor weapon charge after a loaded handgun was found in his wrecked Chevrolet Corvette.
Authorities say Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, were injured when Ruggs’ sports car slammed into the rear of Tintor’s Toyota Rav4, rupturing that vehicle’s fuel tank.
The former NFL wide receiver was traveling 156 mph 2.5 seconds prior to the fatal crash, according to prosecutors and an arrest report.
Prosecutors said Ruggs suffered a leg injury and Washington underwent surgery for an arm injury.
Chesnoff and Schonfeld are fighting separately to block prosecutors from accessing Ruggs’ medical records, and an attorney for Washington has launched a similar effort on her behalf. A Dec. 8 hearing is scheduled.
The Raiders made Ruggs their first pick in the 2020 NFL draft from Alabama, where he helped the Crimson Tide win the 2017 NCAA championship. He had been an emerging star for the Raiders this season.
