LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas judge denied bail for the woman accused of running over and killing a nail salon owner after skipping out on her manicure bill.
Prosecutors said Krystal Whipple, 21, led police on a nearly two week long manhunt and traveled to Boulder City, California, and then Arizona before officers arrested her.
She faces charges including murder with the use of a deadly weapon in connection with the Dec. 29 killing of Annie Nguyen.
Police said Nguyen ran after Whipple after she bailed out on a $35 manicure bill. Instead of stopping, Whipple ran her over and took off.
Whipple’s trial is scheduled for April 2019.
Does anyone have an update with the Lee's liquor shooting trial?
