LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas judge ruled Wednesday that a man whose 200,000 pounds of fireworks were seized by police can transport his supply to tribal lands for sale if he contracts transport through the Clark County Fire Department.
Nevada man Michael Paglia appeared in court before Judge Joseph S. Sciscento seeking the return of his massive fireworks supply seized by police in Cal-Nev-Ari, a town about 70 miles out of Las Vegas.
Judge Sciscento said Paglia must work with fire officials in order to safely transport. Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell called the storage practice dangerous.
Michael Paglia's defense attorneys argued that the seizure was unnecessary, and that he intended to store the fireworks short-term and sell them for the Fourth of July on tribal lands. The money from those sales will be held by the state for a short period of time in order to avoid liability and safety issues, according to the court.
However, the plaintiff, the State of Nevada, could file a last minute motion to block the judge's ruling.
