LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A career fair hosted by online job board site 'Jobertising.com' will feature a variety of employers searching for qualified candidates.
The Las Vegas Diversity Career Fair is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palms Casino Resort.
Featured companies include Palms Casino Resort, Clark County School District, Cox Communications, Hilton Grand Vacations, ICICLE, Pampas Steak & Seafood, Crescent Schools of Gaming & Bartending, Nevada Job Connect, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, LV-PITA, Office 1, Univision Communications, ADT and many more.
Job seekers are encouraged to register on jobertising.com.
