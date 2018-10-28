LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Members of the Las Vegas Jewish community gathered on Sunday night to honor the 11 killed at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Hundreds attended the service at Temple Sinai in Summerlin.
Members said they want to spread their message of hope, unity and love to the Jewish community and to the country.
Security was tight at the synagogue. Hundreds inside their place of worship were trying to do just that, without fear.
“It calls on a lot of memories of Jewish history of so much intolerance, hate and violence against Jews,” Eric Gladstone said. “All of that immediately comes to mind when one of these things happens.”
Armed guards are regulars at each service here. On Sunday night, Metro police added an extra layer of protection.
“And we do have armed security, but now we need to have a bit more training,” the wife of Temple Sinai’s rabbi, Sarah Stewart said. “And I think everyone here in the Jewish community and here in Las Vegas realize that the security has to change.”
Inside the synagogue, 11 candles were set up to remember the 11 lives lost in Pittsburgh. The group also set up a book, for anyone to write a message to the Tree of Life synagogue.
“We felt like it was important to write messages to let the community in Pittsburgh know that they're not alone,” Stewart said. “It’s been a tough time with shootings. It’s been a raw subject for our community. And unfortunately, because the tragedy happened we felt like we had to bring the Jewish community together to process the information.”
After the regular service, synagogue leaders met behind closed doors to go over safety measures.
“If somebody came here, what would happen?” Stewart said. “For example, in Sunday school, we need to up the security. All schools practice sheltering in place. We need to start doing that.”
But members said that’s not the only message they want to send to the community.
“We’re proud to be American,” Stewart said. “We need to be in a country where there isn't hate.”
“We all need to be strong whether we're Jewish or of any faith or no faith at all,” Gladstone said. “And understand that peace is something that benefits all of us.”
The Jewish community in Las Vegas will hold a larger vigil on Thursday night at 6:30. It will be at Temple Beth Shalom and it is open to the public.
