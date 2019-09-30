LAS VEGAS (FOX5)- Las Vegas is quickly becoming one of the hottest art cities in America according to a new feature in Daily Beast.
The online article focuses on the arts district, located on South Main Street, just a few miles from Fremont Street.
“I think its about time. I mean we've known it as art lovers and as business owners in the area. We know that there is fabulous art and artists in the area. We’re excited to see them getting some recognition,” Arts District board president & ReBAR owner Derek Stonebarger said.
Many businesses in the Arts District are pushing for more local art to be featured in their businesses.
Having local art exhibited on murals, on the street and in shops helps revitalize not only the Arts District, but the downtown area as a whole.
“There's definitely more than just gaming now," Stonebarger said. "Nevada and the Arts District, Downtown Las Vegas, they're becoming worldly known for their artists, their murals. I mean that’s just exciting to have a new product that Nevada and Las Vegas is becoming known for."
Inside one of his bars, ReBAR, Stonebarger has pretty much everything up for sale that's made by locals or sold by local artists, including art, sculptures, and furniture.
Any money raised goes back directly to the artists. It's another way for them to exhibit their art without having to pay rent.
One gallery owner says she's seen an increase of artists try to feature art in her gallery.
“I get probably 2-4 artists every week come in and say can I show their work, because there's not many places they can show it,” gallery owner Priscilla Fowler said.
Artists can feature work in places like libraries, but they can't sell in those area. Downtown Arts District gives them a place to showcase their work and a place to sell it.
Stonebarger & Fowler say say there's more to Vegas than the glitz and glam of the strip, the Arts District proves that.
“Don’t feel like you’ve got to go to the strip to find good art. Your friends and neighbors that are showing here. It's just a fun and interesting place to be and a great place to find work," Fowler said.
