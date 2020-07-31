LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An indoor go kart venue in Las Vegas is opening an e-sports attraction for guests to compete in virtual reality gaming.
Opening on Saturday, Pole Position Raceway's new attraction is designed to make players feel like they are in the game with the use of 3-D goggles. Players can challenge their friends or join teams to slay zombies or fight pirates.
“While many businesses are shutting their doors, Pole Position Raceway is re-investing in our community. We want to give our racers another community-driven activity to look forward to right inside of our facility, so we’re thrilled to be the first in Las Vegas to introduce the Omni Arena and to include an additional interactive experience for our guests that benefits them the more they play,” said Brad Mark, COO of Pole Position Raceway. “The Omni Arena is truly one-of-a-kind and is another way to increase our efforts to support our local fanbase with an exciting activity located where our guests already enjoy competing on our track!”
The Omni Arena Esports games include Elite Force, VR Zombies, Core Defense, Blackbeard and more.
To ensure the health and safety of racers, the company has implemented safety measures including kart and helmet sanitation between every use, reduced building capacity and hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility.
