LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said fireworks in a trash can led to a house fire overnight Friday.
Firefighters responded to 5116 Arbor Drive, near Decatur Boulevard and U.S. 95, at 11:49 p.m. on June 19. First responders saw smoke coming from the vents of an attic of a two-story home.
Within about 10 minutes, the fire was "under control," officials said. The fire was smoldering, mostly causing smoke.
Investigators soon found the fire started in a trash can outside of the garage wall. "A large amount" of fireworks were thrown out, which caused the fire and moved up the wall to the attic.
Damage was estimated at $25,000. No one was injured.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said Safe-N-Sane fireworks are only legal in the city from June 28 to July 4. At any other time, including the time of this fire, they are illegal.
Used fireworks should be soaked in a bucket of water for at least an hour before being thrown out.
