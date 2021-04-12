LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Westin and Renaissance Las Vegas hotels will be looking for 40 new employees during a job fair on Thursday at the Renaissance Ballroom.
The job fair is scheduled for April 15. Highgate, the parent company for both hotels, is looking to fill 25 positions at The Westin and 15 positions at Renaissance.
The fair will have two sessions. A session for food and beverage applicants is scheduled 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A session for rooms operations applicants is scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The company is seeking applicants for the following positions:
· Guest room attendants
· On-call banquet houseperson
· Bartenders and food runners
· Front desk
· Security
· Accounting positions
· Starbuck baristas
More information available at highgate.com/careers.
