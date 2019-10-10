A Las Vegas hotel and casino is offering a unique way to relieve some stress: goat yoga.
On Monday, Oct. 21, yogi's of all skill levels are welcome to partake in a yoga class that will be filled with baby goats at the Silverton.
Organizers said the event will deliver an intimate experience that will combine an invigorating yoga class.
All participants will receive a swag bag with their registration, according to a news release.
Held on The Green in front of the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road, the goat yoga event is $30 per person.
Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Goat yoga class begins at 6 p.m.
Visit silvertoncasino.com to purchase tickets.
