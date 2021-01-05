LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local hospitality school is offering free alcohol awareness classes for industry employees who work where alcohol is served or sold.
Restaurant Hospitality Institute is partnering with the Plaza Hotel to offer the free classes to 100 hospitality workers in January. Workers do not need to be employees of the Plaza to be eligible.
The alcohol awareness class is required for anyone who works as a hospitality professional, security guard, cashier or stocker where alcoholic beverages are served or sold.
“We are very aware of how hard hit many have been by the pandemic and quarantine here in Las Vegas. We just wanted to do something to help people reentering the hospitality workforce,” said founder Mark Steele.
Applicants can sign up via social media starting today at @Rhospitalityinstitute on Instagram and @rhinstitute on Facebook.
