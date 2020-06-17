LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- About 60 staffers of MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas kneeled in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds on Wednesday in honor of George Floyd.
The moment of silence followed an address by CEO Jeremy Bradshaw.
On June 3, Bradshaw sent notice to all hospital employees, saying the events of the week prior "deeply disturbed" him.
"I want to acknowledge the pain, hurt and frustration many of our colleagues are feeling. While I may never personally understand the challenges our minority communities face, I want you to know we hear you, we see you, and we stand with you to foster much needed change in our country," he wrote.
Bradshaw said the hospital should always be a safe place to work and to be treated. "We strive to provide an open and inclusive environment, free of any kind of harassment or discrimination, so we can focus on our shared goal - high quality patient care."
"Through this listening, we can learn, change and deliberately do our part to foster change," he wrote.
