LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – University Medical Center has employed a team of four-legged workers to provide support and comfort to its patients.
The Canine Comfort Program launched at UMC and so far has two dogs, Harper and Hope, who can be found roaming UMC and its children’s hospital.
“Nobody’s happy in the hospital for whatever reason they have to be. For patients, it’s just giving that little bit of comfort to them. To help them feel a little bit better. If it’s 5, 10 minutes,” said dog handler Danny Romero.
The program started after the events of 1 October when dogs were brought in help patients and staff cope with the aftermath of the shooting. Staff saw the benefits of the animals and selected two puppies to be raised for the program. After thousands of hours of training, the two dogs were finally ready to provide comfort and support.
“The effect that [the dogs had] on our patients and staff, we thought ‘we need to do this,’” said Hailey Hammond, Director of Patient Experience and dog hander. “And so in that moment, we decided we need a dog. So we searched for the right puppy and Hope came along. Through thousands, and thousands of hours training, we’ve come to this moment where she can come to the hospital several days a week to work with our patients and staff to bring them some comfort.”
The two animals take turns throughout the week and go hospital room to hospital room. They provide comfort to people in varying stages of an illness and can even be present when a doctor delivers news to a patient.
“At the time I was going through a little bit of depression and because I felt that I wasn’t going to be able to walk again. And I just felt bad, felt down,” said Bruce Stevenson, a patient at UMC. “They love you unconditionally. You know these dogs they just show compassion and they just come up to you and they jump up on you…They’re just friendly.”
You can learn more about Harper and Hope through the Canine Comfort Program social page: www.facebook.com/UMCcaninecomfort/
