LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Thousands of people took to the streets of Las Vegas to honor the memory and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Las Vegas has set the standard for celebrations across the country and in it 37th year, its parade has been around longer in downtown than the holiday has been recognized in Nevada.
"I want them to be able to see that it's all races, all colors, all families, all shades of people can all come in on one event and be happy and flourish together," said Etorian Hines to his kids as they watched the parade.
"We all should come together. No fighting. No anger. Just love one another. Just love on each other. That's the message," said a woman by the name of Cookie. "I want [my daughter] to get the experience of her culture and know the warm environment of Dr. Martin Luther King. To let her know how it important it is to have a dream and accomplish a dream."
The parade kicked off a week-long celebration. For featured events happening around the valley, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.