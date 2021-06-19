LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide from Friday night where a man was found dead in the central valley.
According to police, officers responded to the 1400 Block of Gragson Avenue on June 18 around 10:00 p.m., and discovered a man's body lying in the street.
The man was pronounced dead and police said he was suffering from blunt force trauma.
Detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated the scene and said the man was attacked by another unidentified man who was armed with a blunt object.
A motive has not been identified and the suspect has not been located, police said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the man found dead once next of kin has been notified.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
