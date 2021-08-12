LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside an apartment in the east valley on Wednesday.
About 8:36 a.m. on Aug. 11, authorities responded to a call at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of East Tropicana near Nellis Boulevard reference an injured male. Arriving officers found an adult man with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Homicide detectives have not identified a suspect or motive as of Thursday morning.
This is an ongoing investigation. The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
