LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Once again, home prices in the Las Vegas area hit record highs.
According to the Las Vegas Realtors March housing report, the median price of existing single-family homes sold in the area was $363,000, which breaks an all-time record price set in February.
LVR said price and demand for homes remain high as the supply remains very low for the metropolitan area. LVR said as of now, local home sales are on pace to surpass 2020's totals.
