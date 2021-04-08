LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In honor of Yom Hashoah, or Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day, Las Vegas community members held a dedication for a local Holocaust survivor.
Stephen Nassar commemorated the day by sharing his story of survival and loss. He told FOX5 it's important to continue talking about the tragedy, not only to ensure it never happens again, but so people live to appreciate the freedoms we have today.
"Family and freedom. The two most important things," Nassar said. "I lost all my family, I lost my freedom for a while... Believe me, I'm not going to surrender my freedom this time."
At age 13, Nassar and his entire family of 21 people were imprisoned at Camp Auschwitz. He's the only member of his family who survived.
Nassar has shared his stories through books and short films. He also speaks to students in Las Vegas about the Holocaust.
A short film was shown today at the Red Rock Pointe Community about his experience. He was also honored there with a tree planting. Mayor Carolyn Goodman proclaimed April 8th, 2021 as Stephen Nassar Day. Nassar said today was one of the most memorable days of his life.
"What's important to me is not just all the presentation, which came from the heart, but my family watching from above," Nassar said. "It's going to make them smile, and that makes me happy."
Six million Jewish people died in the Holocaust.
