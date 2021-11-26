LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- 2020 was a busy year for local holiday light companies, including Las Vegas Christmas Light Installation. Owner Ceilee Sandhill said 2021 is even crazier.
"It's just an unusual place to be caught by surprise two years in a row with the same issue," Sandhill said.
Requests for holiday lights and displays started hitting his office in the spring. He believes many families may want to go all-out this holiday season, since last year, many could not be together.
"There's a lot of families that this will be their first Christmas together in two years," Sandhill said.
Sandhill said his company is being hit with supply chain issues like others across the country.
"My supplier was realizing that they needed to reorder, and of course, that’s from overseas. So their reorders and emergency reorders aren’t going to arrive on time. They’re supposed to arrive December 24, well no one wants to decorate then," Sandhill said.
Hiring staff has been a major problem, according to Sandhill.
"It’s just really hard to find people that want to pick up work. In my case it’s particularly difficult because I’m looking for a particular skill set and it’s seasonal."
Due to ongoing supply chain and staffing issues, Sandhill said he had to stop taking new clients two weeks before Thanksgiving. He said he ended up turning down hundreds of customers.
"Unfortunately, I had to some last year, as well, but not in these numbers and not this early," Sandhill said.
He said he will likely have to start planning even earlier next year, to keep up with rising demand.
"I really need to be ordering in the spring in order to get custom production made," Sandhill said.
If you would like to book Christmas lights through Las Vegas Christmas Light Installation next year, click here.
