LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas hit a record high temperature of 116 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday. It also was the hottest June 16 the city has had since 1940.

According to the National Weather Service, the McCarran International Airport observing site reached 116 degrees at 4:23 p.m. on June 16, beating 114 degrees in 1940. 

Las Vegas has reached its record 116 degrees 17 other times, NWS said. It's only one degree below the all-time record high of 117 degrees, which has happened four times since 1937. 

This was only the 22nd time the day has hit 116 since 1937. The average high on June 16 is 100 degrees.

