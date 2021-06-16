LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas hit a record high temperature of 116 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday. It also was the hottest June 16 the city has had since 1940.
The official observing site at McCarran reached 116F at 4:23 PM. This breaks the old record of 114F for the date, and is only one degree below the all time record high of 117F, which has occurred four times since records began in 1937. 116F has occurred 17 other times.— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 16, 2021
According to the National Weather Service, the McCarran International Airport observing site reached 116 degrees at 4:23 p.m. on June 16, beating 114 degrees in 1940.
Las Vegas has reached its record 116 degrees 17 other times, NWS said. It's only one degree below the all-time record high of 117 degrees, which has happened four times since 1937.
This was only the 22nd time the day has hit 116 since 1937. The average high on June 16 is 100 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.