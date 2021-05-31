LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's official: The National Weather Service recorded the year's first 100-degree day in Las Vegas on Memorial Day.
The last time Las Vegas was 100 or warmer was Oct. 1, 2020. The data is officially recorded at McCarran International Airport.
AND SO IT BEGINS!! Today was the first 100° day in Las Vegas for 2021! ☀️☀️☀️ pic.twitter.com/bRx7WgSAok— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) June 1, 2021
There's a parade of triple-digits ahead of us with highs very close to record highs and an excessive heat warning in place later in the week.
We'll see 103 as a high Tuesday with plenty of sun. An excessive heat warning is in place Wednesday through Friday with highs around 105, cloudy skies and afternoon gusts around 25-30 mph.
Record highs through that stretch top out at 107 degrees. For the weekend, not much better: 104 on Saturday and 104 on Sunday with stronger afternoon gusts.
