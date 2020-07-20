LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- High school football practices in the Las Vegas Valley are suspended.
In a tweet on Monday, Arbor View High School said the high school will be suspending its football operations indefinitely until the team receives guidance from the Clark County School District and Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association on how to continue with student athletics.
Arbor View HS will suspend all football operations until we get directives from the NIAA and CCSD on how to proceed with the season. We will give updated information as soon as we receive it.— Arbor View Football 🏈 (@aggiefootball05) July 20, 2020
Aggies coach Matt Gerber said the Twitter statement "speaks for itself." The NIAA said its staff is currently in "hands off" mode during summer break.
"Anything that is going on with regards to the CCSD football teams until July 30 is strictly local," NIAA Assistant Director Donnie Nelson said. "I don’t have any information to provide other than probably what you are hearing as well."
Members of the Southern Nevada Coaches Association shared their collective decision to suspend all practices. It is meant to preserve their chances of a season later on in the school year.
“I do not see us being on the field August or September,” one coach said. “With the rate of the numbers what they are right now we just can’t do it. You look at what’s happening in the NFL and the NCAA - they have tons of resources. They can test all the time. We don’t have that ability right now.”
Gerber shared that if summer workouts and practices were not postponed, the likely hood of the season being canceled was evident.
“What we were worried about mostly was that if a decision is not made and they start canceling weeks because we’re not in the proper phase that we can start going - that eventually, if they cancel about 3-4 weeks, they’ll just cancel the whole season,” Gerber said. “We’ve seen it happen. It happened last spring. And we certainly don’t want that, so we proposed a couple of plans we hope they’ll take into account for us to have a season this year.”
Liberty High School football coach and head of the Southern Nevada Coaches Association, Rich Muraco, said the NIAA previously dismissed proposals to shift the 2020 football season to the spring if needed.
“I asked them if there was a contingency plan that, if we couldn’t play the season, if they’d be willing to move it to the spring. They said no, there’s no appetite to move football. That was their quote,” Muraco said. “And we got together we decided that wasn’t acceptable for us. There’s a huge appetite for football they should consider moving it.”
Muraco said all high school football coaches at the 3A level and above are onboard with their proposal.
