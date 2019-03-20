LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas High School student was arrested Wednesday after police found a gun inside his car in the school parking lot, according to Clark County School District police.
CCSD police Sgt. Brian Zink said a 17-year-old male was taken into custody on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, minor in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, minor in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.
Zink said the student was transported to a juvenile detention center.
Police said that staff at the school were tipped off that the student had marijuana. Staff began investigating and CCSD police responded to the school.
Police received consent to search the student's car from a family member and found a .40 caliber handgun in the student's backpack, according to police.
Police say there was a magazine in the firearm.
Parents received the following message from CCSD regarding the incident:
This is Chris Welch, assistant principal at Las Vegas High School speaking on behalf of Ron Guerzon, principal.
Providing a safe, positive learning environment for our students is the number one priority and I wanted to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.
You may have noticed police activity on-campus today. Clark County School District Police officers investigated an incident, which resulted in the arrest of a student and the recovery of a loaded firearm in a vehicle in the school parking lot.
The arrest provides us with an opportunity to remind parents to have discussions with their children about reporting any possible suspicious activity or behavior to school administration and/or law enforcement.
Thank you for your continued support. It is only with your help and concern that we can become aware of potential safety concerns and take proper action to protect our campus.
Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at 702-799-0180 extension 4202.
