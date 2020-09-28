LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Decreases in services for some bus routes in Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City are scheduled to take effect on Sunday.
Routes 207 Alta/Stewart and 209 Vegas Dr./Owens will operate on weekdays only, with weekend service eliminated, according to Southern Nevada's Regional Transportation Commission. Weekday service hours for the Alta/Stewart route have shift earlier to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and service for the Vegas Dr./Owens route will end at 8 p.m.
On Route 122, S. Maryland Pkwy/Horizon Ridge, service frequency will be reduced from every 30 minutes to every 50 minutes during weekday daytime hours. Weekday evenings and weekend frequency will remain hourly.
The Henderson & Downtown Express will be shortened to run only between Sunset & Stephanie Street area and Boulder City -- no longer in the downtown Las Vegas area. Effective Sunday, it will be renamed Route 402 Henderson/Boulder City. Nevada State College area will continue to be serviced by the route.
The transit authority says that these changes respond to travel needs that were gathered via 4,300 surveys and 2,000 comments form the community. Full details of transit service changes can be found at RTCSNV.com/servicechange.
